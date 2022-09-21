Neil Todd is vying for a seat on Armstrong council in the Oct. 15, 2022 municipal election. (Submitted photo)

Retired restaurateur vying for Armstrong council

Neil Todd owned and operated the iconic Brown Derby Café for 23 years

Neil Todd is cooking up a bid for Armstrong city council.

Born in Victoria in 1960, Todd enjoyed a career of more than 45 years in the service industry. He’s well experienced in running a successful business, having spent 23 years as the owner and operator of Armstrong’s iconic Brown Derby Cafe — known for its $2.99 breakfasts — which closed doors in December 2021 as Todd and his wife Carolyn went on to retirement.

Todd is running for council because he doesn’t think democracy should be a spectator sport. He also feels his experience in the service industry has prepared him for the pressure-cooker world of politics.

“I think my particular skill set, after being in an industry which demanded great team working skills, coupled with the ability to be decisive in order to be successful, will make me a productive and vibrant council member,” he said.

If elected, Todd hopes to help preserve Armstrong’s history and heritage while promoting local business and tourism. He also wants to help protect the city’s remaining wetlands.

“Armstrong has a bright and prosperous future and I will be proud to help our community reach its goals.”

