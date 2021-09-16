Road closures continue to plague Vernon streets

Another intersection closed for new upgrades surrounding new downtown park

Additional road closures surrounding a new downtown Vernon park will continue to cause gridlock.

The major reconstruction project continues on 31st Street with replacement of road, sidewalk, water main, storm sewer, sanitary sewers, improved streetlighting, safety improvements at the rail crossing and a new sidewalk.

The intersection at 31st Street and 39th Avenue will be closed starting Friday, Sept. 17 at 6 a.m., to complete the commissioning of a new watermain and install new concrete curbing. This part of the project is expected to be completed by the evening of Sept. 22.

“Access to local businesses in the area will be maintained throughout construction,” the city of Vernon said. “Residents are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses.”

Detours are available on Highway 97 and at the 29th Street and 39th Avenue roundabout. But restrictions remain in place for other area roads surround the new Civic Memorial Park.

“The City appreciates everyone’s patience as this project is completed.”

READ MORE: Pieces of Civic Arena reclaimed for new Vernon park

READ MORE: Vernon road rehab project continues

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

infrastructureTransportation