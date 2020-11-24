Two roundabouts are planned for a transportation corridor near the Vernon Tourism office. (City of Vernon plan)

Two roundabouts are planned for a transportation corridor near the Vernon Tourism office. (City of Vernon plan)

ROAD REPORT: More roundabouts coming to Vernon

New intersection lights up Dec. 13, 30th Street paving delayed, PV Road completed

Not one, but two more traffic circles are being rounded out in Vernon.

A transportation corridor is under construction near the Vernon Tourism office on 29th/30th Street at the 39th Avenue intersection. The plan is to put two roundabouts in the corridor, but the project is taking a winter break as paving cannot take place. Therefore the site will remain closed until it can be completed in spring 2021.

Snow plows would destroy the work already done, according to city staff. The project is within budget but has experienced some delays.

”We’ve been working on it for 13 years and we want to make sure we get it right,” staff told Vernon council Monday, Nov. 23.

The 29th Street multi-use path and sidewalk is in use for pedestrians, but pedestrians will be required to continue bypassing around the site until the remaining works are complete.

Downtown

A new city intersection is getting off to a bumpy start.

A four-way stop was put in place downtown at 32nd Avenue and 34th Street on Nov. 18. The four-way is temporary before lights are hooked up Dec. 13 for the new intersection, which is near MQN Architecture.

“The first morning that happened there were a few near misses and one hit,” said Vernon Coun. Brian Quiring, who is a partner at MQN. “Less than 50 per cent of the cars were stopping.”

READ MORE: New traffic light among upgrades to downtown Vernon road

PV Road

A three-month long project on a busy artery is coming to completion.

A new storm sewer and water main replacement saw Pleasant Valley Road dug up since early August, near BX Creek.

The intersection signalization has been completed at 48th Avenue and the road has been paved down to the creek.

Pedestrians can now use the new sidewalk on the west side of PV Road.

The project is within budget.

READ MORE: Construction on Pleasant Valley Road to begin next week

A major reconstruction project on 32nd Avenue is nearing completion and the road is now re-opened to traffic between 33rd Street and 35th Street. (City of Vernon photo)

