Roundabout of road closures continue in Vernon

A major reconstruction project continuing on 37th Avenue is creating further roadblocks for motorists.

A closure of the intersection at 30th Street and 37th Avenue started Wednesday, Oct. 6 and is expected to continue to Oct. 22. The intersection will be closed between the roundabout at 39th Avenue and the intersection at 35th Avenue while a new water line, sewer work, paving and line painting is completed. Improved street lighting, safety improvements at the rail crossing, and new sidewalk, are also part of the planned upgrades.

Construction activities are weather dependent and the intersection will be opened sooner if favourable weather conditions allow for more timely completion of the work.

Access along the multi-use path for pedestrians, cyclists, and other path users will be possible via a slight detour at the intersection 30th Street and 37th Avenue during the majority of the closure. There will be one day, when paving is taking place, where path users will not be able to cross 37th Avenue. Prior to paving, a temporary gravel surface may require path users to dismount.

“Access to local businesses in the area will be maintained throughout construction. Residents are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses,” the City of Vernon said.

Detours will be available on Highway 97 and 27th Street.

“The 37th Avenue Reconstruction Project is part of council’s commitment to replacing aged infrastructure to continue providing reliable city services,” the city said of the project.

For more information on this and other capital projects, visit vernon.ca/capitalworks.

Transportation