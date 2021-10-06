Road work continues along Vernon’s new transportation corridor. (Google Maps)

Road work continues along Vernon’s new transportation corridor. (Google Maps)

Roundabout of road closures continue in Vernon

2-week detour underway at 30th Street and 37th Avenue

A major reconstruction project continuing on 37th Avenue is creating further roadblocks for motorists.

A closure of the intersection at 30th Street and 37th Avenue started Wednesday, Oct. 6 and is expected to continue to Oct. 22. The intersection will be closed between the roundabout at 39th Avenue and the intersection at 35th Avenue while a new water line, sewer work, paving and line painting is completed. Improved street lighting, safety improvements at the rail crossing, and new sidewalk, are also part of the planned upgrades.

Construction activities are weather dependent and the intersection will be opened sooner if favourable weather conditions allow for more timely completion of the work.

Access along the multi-use path for pedestrians, cyclists, and other path users will be possible via a slight detour at the intersection 30th Street and 37th Avenue during the majority of the closure. There will be one day, when paving is taking place, where path users will not be able to cross 37th Avenue. Prior to paving, a temporary gravel surface may require path users to dismount.

“Access to local businesses in the area will be maintained throughout construction. Residents are encouraged to continue supporting local businesses,” the City of Vernon said.

Detours will be available on Highway 97 and 27th Street.

“The 37th Avenue Reconstruction Project is part of council’s commitment to replacing aged infrastructure to continue providing reliable city services,” the city said of the project.

For more information on this and other capital projects, visit vernon.ca/capitalworks.

READ MORE: Vernon road rehab project continues

READ MORE: Thanksgiving food donations needed for Vernon’s street population

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Transportation

Previous story
When the B.C. RCMP bust down your door, who pays for it?
Next story
B.C. senior home staff still struggling in COVID-19 ‘marathon’

Just Posted

The UBCO Heat women's golf team poses with their silver medals following the conclusion of the 2021 Canada West Championships. (Contributed)
UBCO Heat women’s golf team wins silver at Canada West Championships

The IIO is investigating after a police dog bit a man during a traffic stop near Ladysmith on April 17, 2021. (Black Press Media stock photo)
Police respond to body discovery in Vernon

La Carraia Gelato was broken into and had cash, equipment and some cookies stolen Oct. 4, 2021. (La Carraia Gelato - Facebook)
Two arrested after gelato shop smash and grab in Vernon

Road work continues along Vernon’s new transportation corridor. (Google Maps)
Roundabout of road closures continue in Vernon