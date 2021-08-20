The cellphone repair shop on 27th Street was broken into sometime overnight Thursday, Aug. 19. (Contributed)

The cellphone repair shop on 27th Street was broken into sometime overnight Thursday, Aug. 19. (Contributed)

Smash and no grab: Vernon business broken into, nothing stolen

Police respond to break and enter in 3100 block of 27th Avenue

A Vernon business was broken into overnight Thursday.

Local police received reports of the break and enter into the business in the 3100 block of 27th Avenue and found the front door was smashed in.

A witness said glass cases inside were also smashed.

No one was found inside and nothing is believed to have been stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Const. Helgerson of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

READ MORE: No lawn watering for Whitevale water customers: RDNO

READ MORE: Help wanted at Okanagan Indian Band evacuee centre

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Face coverings required on BC Transit buses
Next story
Highway 97 closed due to house fire in Westwold

Just Posted

A house is on fire in Westwold, closing down Highway 97 in both directions. (Jolean Gray/Contributed)
Highway 97 closed due to house fire in Westwold

Photo: BC Transit
Face coverings required on BC Transit buses

A man looks towards the White Rock Lake fire from downtown Kelowna on Aug. 15, 2021. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News)
Auto body shop helps triple value of donations for B.C. wildfire victims

Police lights
Calls from Vernon Mounties may be a scam