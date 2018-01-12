String of robberies concern police

Vernon gas station fourth business to be hit in a less than a week

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are asking the public to help identify a suspect in connection with a robbery at Vernon’s Husky Gas Station on 27th Street Thursday afternoon. (RCMP photo)

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP continue to investigate a string of robberies that have occurred throughout the past few days.

On Thursday, at around 12:30 p.m., RCMP responded to a robbery at the Husky Gas Station in the 4500 block of 27th Street .

Investigators learned that a lone man entered the store, placed money on the counter and asked to buy a lottery ticket. The man then allegedly produced a metal object, raising it as if he was going to strike the clerk and demanded money from the till.

The suspect fled the store, and left the scene in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash.

General duty officers responded to the scene of the robbery, and they were supported by the RCMP Air Services Unit,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett. “Officers were unable to locate their suspect, but found the suspect vehicle a short distance away which was turned over to the Forensic Identification Section for analysis.”

Later on Thursday, at about 8:30 p.m., police responded to a robbery that occurred at Booster Juice in the 3100 block of Highway 6.

A lone man entered the store, allegedly pulled a knife and demanded money from the employee.

The suspect grabbed the open till and the employee’s wallet as he fled out the back door.

“RCMP officers were on-scene within minutes, however the suspect was not located,” said Brett. “Members are working diligently to identify a suspect in all the recent robbery cases but are appealing to the public that if anyone has any information to come forward to the police or by calling Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.”

The RCMP has not ruled out that the recent series of robberies are connected, referring to incidents at the Days Inn Motel and Canada Safeway Gas Bar, however the investigation remains on-going as information continues to be gathered.

“It can be concerning that a recent rash of robberies are taking place in the Vernon area, and we are encouraging residents and employees to be vigilant and take note of their surroundings,” said Brett. “If there is a person or vehicle in the area that looks suspicious, take note by writing it down and calling police to make a report.”

If you were in the area of any of the incidents and saw anything suspicious, or have any information regarding these robberies, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.