Student support seeks Coldstream school board seat

Wanting to be a voice in the team that champions students’ success has driven Sheri Minard to seek a seat on the Vernon School District board.

With a passion for engagement and learning, Minard is vying for the Coldstream position.

“With a provincial instructors diploma, along with five years experience as an instructor at Okanagan College, I believe I have an understanding of curriculum that makes me an extremely valuable asset to serve our community in this role,” said Minard, who served on the District Parent Advisory Council (DPAC) for 10 years.

“Dedicated, approachable and passionate about education – I believe these are just some of the qualities that I can bring to the position of school trustee.”

Minard has strong ties to the school district with a child currently enrolled.

“I also have a deep connection to fellow parents and feel that I can be an effective voice for them in ensuring solid leadership behind the multitude of decisions that have to be made in regards to education,” said Minard.

As office manager at Woolley & Company, her role includes but is not limited to designing and implementing office policies, achieving financial objectives, human resources, and maintaining the daily operation and building maintenance of three locations.

“I live rural, which means that I fully comprehend the often difficult work/life balance that accompanies travel between the workplace and home and the challenges that rural parent experience,” Mindard said.

“My platform insists that open, transparent communication between the board of education and all partner groups – DPAV, Vernon Teacher’s Association, CUPE, principal and vice principals, parents and students– is an absolute must. Including student voice is essential for our board of education to know if the policies that are created are effective and are serving the purpose they were designed for and then to engage with our partner groups to make changes, if needed.”

READ MORE: Kelli Sullivan running for Coldstream school trustee seat

READ MORE: Robert Lee seeks third term as Coldstream school trustee

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Election 2022North Okanagan Regional DistrictSchools