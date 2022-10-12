Student support seeks Coldstream school board seat

Wanting to be a voice in the team that champions students’ success has driven Sheri Minard to seek a seat on the Vernon School District board.
With a passion for engagement and learning, Minard is vying for the Coldstream position.
“With a provincial instructors diploma, along with five years experience as an instructor at Okanagan College, I believe I have an understanding of curriculum that makes me an extremely valuable asset to serve our community in this role,” said Minard, who served on the District Parent Advisory Council (DPAC) for 10 years.
“Dedicated, approachable and passionate about education – I believe these are just some of the qualities that I can bring to the position of school trustee.”
Minard has strong ties to the school district with a child currently enrolled.
“I also have a deep connection to fellow parents and feel that I can be an effective voice for them in ensuring solid leadership behind the multitude of decisions that have to be made in regards to education,” said Minard.
As office manager at Woolley & Company, her role includes but is not limited to designing and implementing office policies, achieving financial objectives, human resources, and maintaining the daily operation and building maintenance of three locations.
“I live rural, which means that I fully comprehend the often difficult work/life balance that accompanies travel between the workplace and home and the challenges that rural parent experience,” Mindard said.
