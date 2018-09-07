Temporary road closures Sunday for Kids Triathlon

Sixth annual Paradigm Naturopathic triathlon for kids aged three to 17 takes place this Sunday in Vernon.

Sixth annual Paradigm Naturopathic triathlon for kids aged three to 17 takes place this Sunday in Vernon. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Temporary road closures will be in effect Sunday for the Annual Paradigm Naturopathic Kids Triathlon.

The following will be affected:

Tronson Road will be closed from Kin Beach to Scott Road (West) from 7:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Tronson Road will be closed from Bella Vista Road to Kin Beach from 7:45 a.m.- 10 a.m.

Tronson Road will be closed from Scott Road (West) to Scott Road (East) from 7:45 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Lakeshore Road will be closed to through traffic from the “bridge” (just north of Cummins Road) to Tronson Road from 7:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. Single-lane alternating traffic would be available for residential access.

Traffic control will be on site to inform residents of access routes during the closure. The city asked that the traveling public be patient, slow down and obey all traffic control.

Vernon Regional Transit routes 7 and 8 will also be rerouted during the closure. Route 7 will be rerouted along Cummings Road. Route 8 will be rerouted along Lakeridge Drive and will return to downtown Vernon via Bella Vista Road. Route 8 will not serve Okanagan Landing Road during the closure. Up to date information will also be available on the B.C. Transit website.

