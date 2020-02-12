WATCH: Truck rolls off embankment, lands near Vernon home

Extent of injuries, if any, unknown at this time

A pickup truck landed just feet from a home after it rolled off Pleasant Valley Road Wednesday night.

The truck and a car were towed from the scene, just north of Butcher Boys, shortly after 6 p.m.

The contents of the truck bed spilled out onto the driveway of the home, in the 5000 block of Pleasant Valley Road.

It’s unknown what, if any, injuries were sustained.

More details will be provided as they become available.

A second vehicle is loaded by a tow truck on Pleasant Valley Road. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)