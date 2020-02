One vehicle has rolled over an embankment after colliding with another north of Silver Star Road.

Fire crews were dispatched after 5:30 p.m. Monday to the 5100 block of Pleasant Valley Road.

One person is reported to be out of one vehicle.

Injuries are unknown at this point.

More information to come.

READ MORE: Drivers from Vernon and Armstrong injured in Highway 97B collision

READ MORE: Enderby mailboxes vandalized

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.