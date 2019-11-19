Two-month water advisory issued for all Vernon customers

Not a boil water notice, just an advisory as permanent fix in sight

All Greater Vernon Water customers are on a precautionary water quality notice and will all receive water from the Duteau Creek water source.

The notice is in place because a leak was detected at the Duteau Creek UV facility on Oct. 31, so water is not being treated by UV, but the water is still treated by the Duteau Creek Water Treatment Plant. This is the same process that was in place for years until the UV facility was turned on in February 2019.

The water quality notice has been applied to a larger area because of a capital project at the Kal Lake Pump House. Crews will be making the Kal Lake Pump House flood resistant, and in order to do so, they will turn off the Kalamalka Lake water source.

“So, customers who regularly receive water from Kalamalka Lake will receive water from Duteau Creek throughout the duration of this project, which is anticipated to be two months,” the Regional District of North Okanagan states. “Once the permanent fix to the leak at the UV facility is implemented, the water quality notice will be rescinded.”

Duteau Creek water is softer than Kalamalka Lake which may be of interest to to those customers who have in-home water treatment systems or aquariums.

While this is just an advisory (not a boil water notice), anyone wishing additional protection, including infants, and those with a compromised immune system may wish to boil water for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, or when brushing teeth.

All Greater Vernon Water customers are receiving water from Duteau Creek and are on a water quality notice.

READ MORE: Precautionary water quality notice on for Duteau customers

READ MORE: Waste disposal fees to see uptick in North Okanagan

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Little progress in preventing sudden infant deaths since last report: BC Coroner
Next story
B.C. university breached academic freedom of critical professor: probe

Just Posted

Two-month water advisory issued for all Vernon customers

Not a boil water notice, just an advisory as permanent fix in sight

Lumby goes live on Still Standing next week

Film crews started rolling back in January for the comedy reality show

Waste disposal fees to see uptick in North Okanagan

RDNO is increasing some of its fees at Diversion and Disposal Facilities, effective Jan. 1, 2020

Gift of science spread to low-income Okanagan families

Okanagan Science Centre matching donations until Dec. 1

South Surrey hockey player adjusting to life in the desert

Former Vernon Viper Jack Judson is in his first season with Arizona State University Sun Devils

Bye bye Bei Bei: Giant panda born in U.S. zoo heads to China

Panda heads back to China as part of cooperative breeding program

Former Okanagan-based B.C. Dragoons leader pleads guilty to possession of child porn

Sean David Parker pleaded guilty to possession of child porn on Monday

Members of little people community applaud change to drop ‘midget’ term

‘It’s not about sensitivity,’ says Allan Redford, the president of the Little People of Canada

Little progress in preventing sudden infant deaths since last report: BC Coroner

Coroners panel studied 141 sleep-related sudden infant deaths between 2013 and 2018

B.C.’s ‘Dr. Frankenstein of guns’ back in jail yet again for trafficking in Glock parts

Bradley Michael Friesen has parole revoked for allegedly importing gun parts yet again

B.C. woman suing after laser hair removal leaves her with ‘severe’ burns, scarring

Nadeau felt ‘far more pain’ than usual during the treatment

Similkameen police officer uses bolt cutters to free young moose caught in fence

Moose incident took place on Nov. 7

Co-accused in Penticton home invasion, standoff granted bail again

Jesse Mason was granted bail this morning, co-accused Josef Pavlik’s bail was denied

Summerland Fire Department organizes gift drive

Toys and Toonies for Tots and Teens campaign begins at Festival of Lights on Nov. 29

Most Read