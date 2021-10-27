Two more announce candidacy for Vernon byelection

Teresa Durning and Jamie Morrow ran unsuccessfully for a council seat in 2018; will try again in December

Teresa Durning (left) and Jamie Morrow are the latest to announce their candidacy for the vacant seat on Vernon council that will be decided in a Dec. 4 byelection. (Morning Star - file photos)

Teresa Durning and Jamie Morrow tried unsuccessfully for a spot on Vernon council in the 2018 municipal elections.

The pair have again put their names forward for the upcoming Dec. 4 byelection to replace Coun. Dalvir Nahal, who died in September.

Durning and Morrow were among the field of 21 candidates vying for six council seats in 2018. Durning finished seventh, just 400 votes behind Kelly Fehr, who won the sixth and final seat, and Morrow was 12th.

In a press release, Durning said the people of Vernon deserve “honest, diligent representation.” She is committed to three main areas:

Advocating for improved access to affordable housing within the City including families, seniors and people with diverse abilities; supporting initiatives that help Vernon reach its climate action plan goals including efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change on our community; and collaborating with the business community to support resilience through the pandemic rebound and support initiatives that ensure future sustainability.

Durning is the vice-president of the Greater Vernon 2022 BC Winter Games.

Morrow grew up in Vernon, graduating from Vernon Secondary School and from the Vernon campus of Okanagan College. He considers himself a lifelong learner and recently completed his Masters of Business Administration program.

“I truly believe I have the experience, skills and background to be your councillor,” said Morrow in announcing his candidacy on his Facebook page. “Specifically related to municipal politics, I have previous council experience having served on council in the East Kootenays and was proud to contribute to my community through my position on council.

“I have more than 20 years of business management and leadership experience through my career with a number of diverse businesses including previously owning and operating two businesses in B.C.”

Morrow has worked at Okanagan College for the past 14 years.

Potential candidates have until 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, to file their nomination papers.

