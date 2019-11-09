Two vehicles involved in Vernon crash

A woman was was transported to hospital due to shock

A two-vehicle MVA at 43 Avenue and 29 Street sent one woman to hospital with shock. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Two vehicles were involved in a car accident at 43 Avenue and 29 Street in Vernon Saturday morning.

The collision occurred just before 10 a.m. between a burgundy Honda CR-V and a GMC Sierra. The CR-V’s airbags were triggered and the driver – and older woman – was attended to by paramedics and transported to hospital.

B.C. Ambulance paramedics at the scene said the woman was in shock after the crash but suffered no physical injuries of any seriousness. Her vehicle suffered damage to the front left side.

The driver of the Sierra suffered no apparent injury and was at the scene to speak to police.

Traffic was temporarily blocked along 29 Street, but was back to normal at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Brendan Shykora