A two-vehicle MVA at 43 Avenue and 29 Street sent one woman to hospital with shock. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Two vehicles involved in Vernon crash

A woman was was transported to hospital due to shock

Two vehicles were involved in a car accident at 43 Avenue and 29 Street in Vernon Saturday morning.

The collision occurred just before 10 a.m. between a burgundy Honda CR-V and a GMC Sierra. The CR-V’s airbags were triggered and the driver – and older woman – was attended to by paramedics and transported to hospital.

B.C. Ambulance paramedics at the scene said the woman was in shock after the crash but suffered no physical injuries of any seriousness. Her vehicle suffered damage to the front left side.

The driver of the Sierra suffered no apparent injury and was at the scene to speak to police.

Traffic was temporarily blocked along 29 Street, but was back to normal at approximately 10:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Vernon woman wanted on drug charges

READ MORE: BX firefighters appoint 4 Junior Chiefs

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

Just Posted

Vipers drop feisty game to Trail Smoke Eaters 5-2

The Vipers have a chance to get even at tonight’s second game in a row at the Trail Memorial Centre

Two vehicles involved in Vernon crash

A woman was was transported to hospital due to shock

Highway between Falkland and Monte Lake reopened

A stretch of Highway 97 was closed around 7 a.m. Saturday due to downed power lines

Finally something for Lumby teens to do

New hangout aims to keep youth out of trouble

BCTF rejects mediator’s recommendations for settlement

Negotiations between B.C. teachers and the province will continue

Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Ottawa is compensating Metis veterans for not receiving proper benefits and support after WWII

Mercury putting on rare show Monday, parading across the sun

Unlike its 2016 transit, Mercury will score a near bull’s-eye this time,

Tourists allegedly take dog from Tofino, owner pleads for help getting it back

“I just want his picture spread everywhere so that hopefully he can come back to me.”

Scientists breathe easier as marine heat wave off west coast weakens

Area of exceptionally warm water is substantially smaller now than it was earlier this year

Interior Health recalls A&L Peterson Orchards Fresh Pressed Apple Juice

No illness has been reported but consumers are asked to discard the product

Canadian patients 90% more likely to face avoidable post-surgery complications: report

New numbers from the Canadian Institute for Health Information show dismal stats for patient safety

Kelowna-based inventor talks about his new apple variety in the Okanagan

The Cosmic Crisp is designed to be sturdy, crisp, sweet and tart

Okanagan students win big after innovative idea impresses CBC’s Dragons

Rutland Senior Secondary students in Kelowna turn trash into treasure with Operation Take Two

Okanagan high school star makes All Canadian TITAN team, gets Grey Cup invitation

Kelowna’s Nate Beauchemin will join 70 students from across Canada for the Nissan Kickoff Project

Most Read