UPDATE: Van blaze near Vernon waterslides extinguished

Update:
The fully-involved minivan fire has been extinguished.
No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.
—
Original
BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue firefighters are battling a fully-involved minivan fire at 7921 Greenhow Road near Atlantis Water Slides.
The crew was dispatched to the scene shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, March 1.
There is currently no word on any injuries or the cause of the blaze.
More to come.
@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.