UPDATE: Van blaze near Vernon waterslides extinguished

The fire has since been doused

Emergency personnel are responding to a fully-involved car fire at 7921 Greenhow Road Friday. (Google Maps image)

Update:

The fully-involved minivan fire has been extinguished.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

—

Original

BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue firefighters are battling a fully-involved minivan fire at 7921 Greenhow Road near Atlantis Water Slides.

The crew was dispatched to the scene shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, March 1.

There is currently no word on any injuries or the cause of the blaze.

More to come.

