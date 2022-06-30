Vernon Curling Club morphs into indoor skate park

Jory Stang (from left), Clint Hardie, Nathan Fisher, Joshuah Langner, and Silas Langner are among those who helped build a temporary indoor skate park at the Vernon Curling Club for the summer. (City of Vernon photo)

Hacks, houses and brooms have been temporarily replaced at the Vernon Curling Club by jumps, boards and wheels.

Greater Vernon Recreation Services says the curling club is now home to a temporary indoor skatepark.

The skatepark opened Wednesday (June 29), and will be available for public use Monday to Friday, 5 – 8 p.m. (excluding holidays), until Aug. 19.

For those who are just learning how to skateboard, a Beginner Hour is reserved from 5 – 6 p.m., followed by an open skate session from 6 – 8 p.m.

“This new skatepark fills a need in the community for a dedicated space to learn the sport,” said Clint Hardie from Okanagan Skate Co. “Vernon Indoor Skatepark is a great place to go to learn the basics. The features are designed to be entry-level and you are not competing for space with other sport users.”

Hardie helped lead a crowd funding initiative with Nathan Fisher of Pop Mode Board Supply to purchase materials needed to build a variety of features for the park.

A talented crew of carpenters – including Seamus Townsend, Jory Stang, and Joshuah Langner – then volunteered their time to build ramps and boxes.

“We are excited to see this project, driven by the community, become a hub for the sport. A place to learn, connect with other skaters, and have fun. Through recreation, we improve quality of life,” said Tima Coad, recreation programmer.

Those who would like to use the skatepark are asked to stop by the Vernon Recreation Centre front desk to sign a waiver. Anyone under the age of 18 will need a parent or guardian to sign for them. The skater will then receive a Skateboard Access Pass free of charge that they will show to the Park Supervisor each time they attend.

It’s important to note that the indoor park is for skateboards only. No scooters, roller blades or other equipment is permitted. Helmets are mandatory for all skaters and pads are recommended.

To view program sessions, visit www.gvrec.ca and select Programs and Activities, then click Sports Drop-In. No pre-registration is needed.

