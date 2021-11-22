Vernon drive-thru breakfast to boost seniors program

Buy breakfast at Wholesale Club parking lot from 6-9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, to help Make Spirits Bright

NexusBC was able to help more than 100 seniors in Vernon in 2019 to have a Merry Christmas with its Making Spirits Bright campaign. A drive-thru breakfast sponsored by Vernon’s Chartwell Carrington Place Retirement Residences will be held from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. in the Real Canadian Wholesale Club’s parking lot to raise funds for the 2021 campaign. (Contributed)

Buying breakfast in Vernon Tuesday, Nov. 23, can help local seniors.

The Chartwell Carrington Place Retirement Residences is sponsoring a Drive-Thru Breakfast from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the Real Canadian Wholesale Club off 34th Street and 25th Avenue.

“The money raised will go toward NexusBC and its Christmas Hamper program for local seniors,” said Twyla Wygle,” event spokesperson for Chartwell Carrington Place in Vernon. “We wanted to figure out how to help NexusBC in a bigger way.”

NexusBC is a community resource centre for seniors.

You can purchase a breakfast bag Tuesday for a donation to the program, or you can also donate by bringing items for a Christmas Care Box to help make spirits bright for local, low-income seniors.

NexusBC has created a suggestion list of items for the box that includes nearly 40 ideas. Items sought range from ground coffee and tea, Vernon taxi ride vouchers, large-print puzzle books, hand warmers, hand sanitizer, heating pad, Kleenex packages, wrapped snacks (such as dried fruit, cookies, crackers, granola bars, pretzels), candy, chocolates, licorice or mints, spices or sea salt and honey, jam or jelly.

“For seniors in our community who live alone, are financially challenged and don’t have any relatives nearby, the holidays can be a difficult time,” wrote NexusBC on its website. “With the added hardship of social isolation, we feel that it is especially important for us to let seniors know they are cared for and not alone this Christmas.”

This the sixth year of the Christmas Care Box campaign. If you can’t make it to the drive-thru, you can find out more information about the program here .

