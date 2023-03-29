Vernon family grieving sudden loss of young father

A GoFundMe has been started for Sasha Skrinnikoff who died suddenly on March 13. (GoFundMe)

The family is grieving after the unexpected loss of a Vernon man on March 13.

Sasha Skrinnikoff was only 26 years old and leaves behind a three-year-old son along with many loved ones.

His brother organized a GoFundMe to help the family with the sudden financial expenses that accompany a death, such as funeral and burial costs.

“Our family, especially his parents, are dealing with so much heartache and we want to ease one of their burdens, their financial burden of burying their son,” reads the GoFundMe.

Skrinnikoff touched many lives not just that of his grieving family, but also those of his co-workers at the 1516 Pub and Grill in Vernon.

According to Skrinnikoff’s obituary, he “had a passion for basketball, music, and loved his son more than anything in this world.”

His celebration of life was held on March 24 at the Community Baptist Church.

The GoFundMe was launched on March 17 and has since raised more than $8,000 of the $10,000 goal.

The obituary states Skrinnikoff died on March 13, the same day RCMP discovered a body inside a vehicle in the 4600 block of 20th Street.

Police are still investigating the death, however, Const. Chris Terleski was unable to release any information, including the name of the deceased for privacy reasons.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating body found in car at Vernon home

READ MORE:Dust advisory issued for Vernon

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DeathRCMPVernon