Vernon Fire Rescue Services crew stands in between their new fleet. (Photo: City of Vernon)

Vernon fire department receives two new fire trucks

The new dual-functioning Pierce fire engine and ladder truck will be put into service in November

Vernon firefighters will soon respond to emergency calls with two flashy new fire trucks.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services has received a new dual-functioning Pierce fire engine that will replace both a 34-year-old engine and a 17-year-old rescue truck. It’s also received a new ladder truck that is replacing its 28-year-old predecessor.

Vernon City Council approved the purchase of the trucks to maintain and replace the aging fleet, which would eventually fall out of compliance with industry standards.

According to Pierce’s website, the new fire engine has a 1,000-gallon tank and can pump 1,500 gallons per minute.

“Strategic replacement of apparatus provides firefighters with reliable fire trucks which are equipped with modern safety systems,” said Chief David Lind. “This is good for firefighter and public safety and it also helps with the effective provision of service.”

“We are grateful that our Mayor and Council continue to support the critical needs of the fire department in modernizing our apparatus and equipment,” said Deputy Chief Scott Hemstad. “Great strides are being taken to improve the emergency services provided to the community and this is one of the key components to that plan.”

The two vehicles are expected to be put to work on Nov. 16, and to celebrate there will be a “push in” ceremony and public open house at Fire Station #1 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The push in ceremony is exactly as it sounds; members of council and firefighters will use their brawn to push the trucks into the bay.

The event is also a retirement ceremony for the truck that’s fallen out of service, which will be parked on site.

Replacing the old fleet was important when considering Vernon’s Fire Underwriters Survey ratings, which influence the cost of purchasing fire insurance in a community.

Vernon fire crews will be trained on the new vehicles in the weeks before the Nov. 16 ceremony.

