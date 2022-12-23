Motorists are reminded to give themselves extra time, space and supplies during holiday travels. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Motorists are reminded to give themselves extra time, space and supplies during holiday travels. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Vernon firefighters, city offer safe holiday travel tips

Whether you’re heading out of town or up the ski hill, give yourself extra time, space and supplies

Are you hitting the highway soon to visit family or friends for the holiday season? Heading up to the local hill for a staycation and a day of skiing? No matter what your plans are or where you’re headed, Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) and the city are offering these simple safety reminders to take with you on the road this winter.

Travel to road conditions; slow down, give yourself extra time to reach your destination, leave extra space between your vehicle and all others, and be prepared for potentially changing conditions.

Pack a winter emergency kit and keep it in your vehicle.

Your kit should include:

• First aid kit

• Emergency food and water

• Spare warm clothing

• Matches, lighter, candles

• Shovel and traction material, sand or kitty litter (non-clumping)

• Battery jumper cables

If you come across an emergency scene while traveling and crews are on site, slow down and follow all traffic control measures to keep yourself, responders, and those they are helping safe from additional hazards.

“From everyone at VFRS and the city of Vernon, we wish you a safe and healthy holiday season.”

Transportation

Pop-up banner image