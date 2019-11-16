Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a basement fire on Brooks Lane Saturday afternoon. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon firefighters snuff out basement fire in single-family home

The residents were not home at the time of the fire, which resulted in no injuries

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a basement fire in Vernon around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Crews arrived to the scene at 7521 Brooks Lane after a report of black smoke. Upon arrival they found black smoke coming from the basement of the single-family home, and were able to get inside and quickly put out the fire.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, according to Vernon Fire Chief David Lind.

“There was no one home at the time of the fire. They were able to suppress the fire quickly and they’re just doing mop-up operations right now,” said Lind.

“It’s looking like the source of the fire might be an extension cord or a device like that.”

A general alarm was put out at 1:36 p.m. – minutes after the original call. Four fire trucks attended the scene, along with Vernon RCMP officers and B.C. Ambulance personnel.

Chief Lind said the owner of the home had returned to the home and discovered the fire.

There is currently no word on the extent of the damages to the home.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
