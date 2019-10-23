Vernon hockey game to honour first responders, organizer

Puck drops on First Responders Appreciation Night Nov. 22

The Vipers will take on the Silverbacks on Nov. 22 to honour the hard-working men and women who keep Vernon safe every day.

The First Responders Appreciation Night hockey game was first spearheaded by an active community volunteer and Kalamalka Rotary Club member Beth Marks. Now, following her passing in July, the hockey game next month will also honour her as the Vipers will donate $3 from each ticket to support the Beth Marks Memorial Fund.

Funds raised will go to support initiatives such as Habitat for Humanity, Warm and Fuzzy Collection and First Responders.

“Beth always had great ideas on how to positively influence and empower those around her,” Marks’ obituary reads.

The Vipers and Silverbacks will clash on Nov. 22 at Kal Tire Place at 7:00 p.m.

Beth Ann Marks passed away in July 2019. She was an active volunteer in Vernon and spearheaded the initial First Responders Appreciation Night. (Files)

