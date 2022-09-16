Vernon offers sustainable grants

Program encourages participation in actions that promote environmental resiliency at community level

The City of Vernon is launching its fall intake period for the 2022 Sustainability Grants program.

This program works toward encouraging participation in actions that promote environmental resiliency at the community level.

“Fostering sustainable actions at a local level is more important than ever,” said Vernon mayoral incumbent Victor Cumming. “The Sustainability Grants program provides an exciting opportunity for residents in our community to connect with each other and build their own ideas from the ground up.”

Grants up to $1,000 will be available to encourage the development of sustainability projects led by Vernon residents, youth, non-profit organizations, and community groups.

The fall application period begins Sept. 22 and runs until Oct. 24, 2022.

For more information on this program and how to apply, visit engagevernon.ca/sustainability-grants.

