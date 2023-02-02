Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Dan Cocks (centre) receives a Vital Link Award from B.C. Ambulance Service personnel after helping save the life of a man in cardiac arrest in August 2019. (Facebook photo)

Vernon RCMP officer plays vital role in saving life

Const. Dan Cocks honoured by B.C. Ambulance Service with Vital Link award for aiding man in distress

RCMP officers play vital roles in keeping the communities safe.

But there’s more to the job than fighting crime, as in the case of a local officer.

Const. Dan Cocks was presented with the B.C. Ambulance Service Vital Link Award in a small ceremony Wednesday, Feb. 1, at the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP detachment.

Cocks and another officer jumped into action to assist a man who had gone into cardiac arrest on Aug. 1, 2019.

He and the other officer utilized a defibrillator and performed CPR on the man, successfully reviving him and effectively saving his life.

B.C. Ambulance Service personnel made the presentation of a certificate and medallion to Cocks.

