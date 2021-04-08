Vernon seniors facility warming up to new furnace

Schubert Centre gets new heating fixture after successful fundraising campaign, grants, donations

A crane hauls the Schubert Centre’s new furnace to its roof Thursday, April 8. (Schubert Centre photo)

On a morning where it’s six degrees Celsius in downtown Vernon, a long-awaited heating fixture has arrived to warm hearts and souls at a popular gathering spot.

The Schubert Centre is installing its new furnace on the roof.



“Thank you to our amazing Schubert Centre and community members, individuals, businesses and grant funders for your support and fundraising efforts to help the Schubert purchase a new furnace,” wrote the excited Schubert Centre on its Facebook page in making the announcement. “Today the dream becomes a reality.”

The popular Vernon seniors facility held fundraisers and received grants and individual donations to help purchase the new furnace, being installed by a crane at the back of the 30th Avenue building.

