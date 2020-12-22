Vernon ski resort sees nearly one foot of snowfall

It will be a very white Christmas at Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort after Monday’s snow event.

“The snowfall came at the perfect time,” said the resort’s communications manager. “It’s looking absolutely amazing up here with all the fresh snow, Christmas lights and awesome skiing conditions going into Christmas.”

The past 24-hours saw more than 28 centimetres of fresh snow cushioning the snow base at a nice 137 cm.

READ MORE: Power out for thousands around Vernon, Lake Country

READ MORE: VIDEO: Santa contemplates a COVID-19 Christmas

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.