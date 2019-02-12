Vernon Winter Carnival LVIII one for the books

The Vernon Winter Carnival may be a wrap, but organizers are already looking ahead to next year’s 60th anniversary.

Vicki Proulx, executive director, said the Carnival committee is accepting suggestions for the anniversary’s theme.

“Basically, we do the wrap up then we choose the theme for next year and we get going – and we’re really excited to get going,” said Proulx. “Any suggestions we get, we put into the mix. The committee kind of whittles away and discusses (the proposals).”

Related: Vernon Winter Carnival prepped for kick off

Related: Editorial – Carnival pivotal in local history

Suggestions can be made via email, social media or calling the Carnival office. The theme will be announced March 12. Given the milestone that next year’s carnival brings, Proulx said she hopes for a retrospective theme.

“I think, with the 60th anniversary, I’d really love to see something that focuses on Carnival’s history. What that entails, I’m not quite sure,” Proulx said. “It means a lot to a lot of people.”

Originally held on Kalamalka Lake in 1893, the Winter Carnival has evolved over its long and storied history. In the 1940s, the Vernon Rotary Club looked to host a Winter Carnival. These events laid the groundwork for Vernon’s iconic 10-day event.

Related: Carnival in full swing

“It’s been around for a long time. It’s really interesting to hear (Carnival) stories from people who lived here their whole lives,” Proulx said.

But, before the committee can get too far into planning for the 60th, Proulx said it’s time to tear down remnants of the 59th Carnival.

“It feels so good but kind of sad at the same time. Everyone had such a great time it seems. We’ve had nothing but good feedback at the moment,” Proulx said. “As long as everyone had fun, that’s all we care about.”



parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.