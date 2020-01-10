Vernon’s Okanagan Spirits donates 981 meals to hungry

Upper Room Mission general manager Naomi Rouck, left, accepts a cheque from Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery CEO Tyler Dyck, right, at the distillery Jan. 9. The donation, raised through a special charity release of award-winning Laird of Fintry single malt whisky, provides an estimated 981 meals to guests of the Mission. (Contributed)

Sales from a Vernon-based distillery’s special, award-winning Laird of Fintry single malt whisky over the Christmas season will provide upwards of 980 meals to those in need.

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery’s CEO Tyler Dyck presented a cheque to the Upper Room Mission’s general manager Naomi Rouck that will provide an estimated 981 meals to the Mission’s guests.

“An organization like the Upper Room Mission relies on the support form community partners such as Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery,” Rouck said. “Their donation will not only help feed those who are hungry, but provide dignity to people in our community.”

The funds raised through the sales of the award-winning whisky over the holiday season were split evenly and donated to Vernon’s Upper Room Mission and the Kelowna Gospel Mission — the two cities in which Okanagan Spirits operates storefronts.

“Okanagan Spirits’ support is greatly appreciated by both the Mission and its guests,” Rouck said.

Every bottle sold in the month of December during the special release campaign provides three meals to those in need.

