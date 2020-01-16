The Blessings in a Backpack campaign donated more than 200 backpacks to the guests of the Upper Room Mission in Vernon on Dec. 23, 2019. (Contributed)

Vernon’s Upper Room Mission ‘a place for everyone’ for 40 years

Data shows elderly, youth and homeless rely on Mission

Sheriff Ron Morgan rented an $800 room above the Simpson Sears building 40 years ago and armed with only a hot plate, a bag of porridge and a mission, one of Vernon’s oldest charities was born.

A lot has changed at the Upper Room Mission (URM) since its been serving Vernon’s most vulnerable populations since 1980, but general manager Naomi Rouck said it’s so much more than a soup kitchen.

“We aim to feed people not only meals but feed them hope,” Rouck said.

Vernonites of all ages and walks of life rely on the URM each day, according to census information collected from 255 surveys conducted during the Blessings in a Backpack campaign Dec. 23, 2019.

The average age of guests, not including children, is 46. The eldest person interviewed was 87 and the youngest was only six-months old.

The data collected showed 56.6 per cent of those surveyed were men compared to 43 per cent women. More than half of the Mission’s guests were homed (56.4 per cent), while 18.4 per cent were sheltered and 25 per cent were living on the street.

Seven children, with an average age of five, were also recorded during the backpack campaign.

“The statistics prove what we have been seeing for some time,” Rouck said. “There are countless seniors and low-income families that access services at the Upper Room Mission.”

“We’ve said it before and the data holds up,” Rouck said. “The Mission truly is a place for everyone.”

The sense of community is central to the beliefs of the Mission, it said in a release, but it’s also what keeps the faith-based charity’s doors open Monday through Friday, 9-5 p.m.

Many volunteers have come and gone in the 40 years of URM’s operations, but the community’s continued support of the URM and its adjacent Boutique Thrift Store are still the backbone of the organization.

“We rely on the support of our community and its generosity to survive,” Rouck said. “Without the community, without you, there is no us.”

“Thank you to everyone who has helped the Mission feed the hungry for the past four decades,” she said.

In celebration of the URM’s 40th anniversary, several events and fundraisers — from a formal gala to a Boutique-run arts project — are in the plans with details to be released as event dates near.

“We can’t wait to tell you what we have in store for 2020,” Rouck said.

READ MORE: First Queen Silver Star heir draws on 60 years of Vernon Winter Carnival

READ MORE: Dinner, backpacks served to needy in Vernon

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BMO sets up advisory council after Indigenous man, granddaughter handcuffed at B.C. branch
Next story
Cougar not likely behind swine assault in Armstrong: BC Conservation

Just Posted

Cougar not likely behind swine assault in Armstrong: BC Conservation

Coyotes, bobcat thought to be more likely culprit

Vernon’s Upper Room Mission ‘a place for everyone’ for 40 years

Data shows elderly, youth and homeless rely on Mission

Natural gas use skyrockets as temperatures plunge in Okanagan

Southern Interior use up 75 per cent Tuesday over average January

Vernon resident returns home to find stranger inside

Footprints in snow lead Vernon police to the home intruder

Skid-steer loader stolen from AIM Roads in Armstrong

Loader stolen early Monday morning along with a vehicle trailer from AIM maintenance lot

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

LETTER: Worst customer service award goes to…

To the Editor, Worst customer service award: And the Winner is….. BC… Continue reading

UPDATE: Traffic slow, but moving again on Hwy 97 after serious collision near Summerland

RCMP advised that the closure was due to a serious motor vehicle collision.

Special prosecutor to review Cranbrook toddler drowning case

Evidence disclosure at issue in the case of a woman sentenced for criminal negligence causing death

UPDATE: Supreme Court dismisses B.C.’s appeal in Trans Mountain pipeline case

Judges decide whether B.C.’s power to protect environment can include impeding a federal project

LETTER: Racial profiling was disgusting

Recent arrest of a First Nations grandfather and his granddaughter was appalling

10 B.C. cities break temperature records in winter storm

Quesnel dipped to -41.9 C, breaking a record from 1916

Vancouver Island child struck, pinned under SUV while sledding

Boy suffers serious injuries, no charges laid in incident

Princeton gas station attendant robbed at gun point

A man wielding a hand gun robbed the Princeton Husky on Highway… Continue reading

Most Read