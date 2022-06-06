Members of the Vernon ATV Club, Four Wheel Drive Association of B.C. and the Okanagan Forest Task Force spent a good part of Saturday, June 4, cleaning up the trails on the King Edward Lake Forest Service Road east of Coldstream for B.C. Trails Day. (Facebook photo)

Members of the Vernon ATV Club, Four Wheel Drive Association of B.C. and the Okanagan Forest Task Force spent a good part of Saturday, June 4, cleaning up the trails on the King Edward Lake Forest Service Road east of Coldstream for B.C. Trails Day. (Facebook photo)

Volunteers tidy Coldstream FSR trails

King Edward Lake trails have garbage and messes removed as part of B.C. Trails Day

It’s their way of giving back to the community.

It’s just a shame they have to do it.

Volunteer members of the Four Wheel Drive Association of B.C., the Vernon ATV Club and Okanagan Forest Task Force were out Saturday, June 4, helping to clean up the King Edward Lake (King Eddy) Forest Service Road east of Coldstream as part of their commitment to B.C. Trails Day.

The popular FSR sees all kinds of people enjoying outdoor recreation year-round but, unfortunately, a lot of mess is left behind.

(Video courtesy of Mike Tishken/Facebook)

“A big thanks to all that made it out for King Eddy clean up,” wrote volunteer Mike Tishken on his Facebook page. “Had a great day; made huge progress on making the backcountry a better place.”

The three organizations spent the better part of the day cleaning up King Eddy’s trails and known dumpsites, then enjoyed a big barbecue when it was over.

“OFTF has a strong reputation for performing cleanups and catching people dumping in the forest, and 4WDABC is an organization like our own that educates users on how to recreate responsibly in the backcountry,” said Clint Ingham from the Vernon ATV Club.

Led by the Outdoor Recreation Council of B.C., with partner agencies and community organizations, B.C. Trails Day is an opportunity to celebrate and steward B.C.’s trails, educate about responsible recreation and help more British Columbians enjoy trails and outdoor spaces.

The North Okanagan Cycling Society hosted a how-to-build-trails seminar, then were scheduled to go out and build an extension to the Hammered Cow Trail at Silver Star Provincial Park.

In Spallumcheen, the Armstrong Spallumcheen Trails Society and the Friends of Rose Swanson Ecosystem Society invited people to a pair of events on Mt. Rose Swanson: a Three Peak Circuit Hike and a Virtual Scavenger Hunt.

READ MORE: North Okanagan communities step up for B.C. Trails Day

READ MORE: Vernon fighter wins double gold at World event


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Outdoors and RecreationTrailsVernon

Previous story
Hoggard found guilty of sex assault against woman, acquitted on 2 other charges

Just Posted

Members of the Vernon ATV Club, Four Wheel Drive Association of B.C. and the Okanagan Forest Task Force spent a good part of Saturday, June 4, cleaning up the trails on the King Edward Lake Forest Service Road east of Coldstream for B.C. Trails Day. (Facebook photo)
Volunteers tidy Coldstream FSR trails

Vernon Pure Country 105.7 FM radio hosts Jess Mattia (left) and Shane Loughran (right) sandwich Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation staff members and executive Bree Cawley (from left), Terri Manke, Judy Dangel, and Kate McBrearty during the Have a Heart Radiothon Thursday, May 26, at the Village Green Centre. The day-long event raised more than $83,000 for the women’s and children’s health services department at VJH. (Contributed)
Radiothon dials up dollars for Vernon hospital

Vernon’s Lillian Marchand (right) had the same reaction Saturday, June 4, in Long Beach, Cal. as this picture from competition in 2018, after she won two gold medals at the 2022 World Jiu-Jitsu IBJFF Championships. (File photo)
Vernon fighter wins double gold at World event

Artists of all ages and mediums are invited to take part in the free Okanagan Rail Trail Plein Air event Sunday, June 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. between Km 0 in Coldstream and Lake Country along the Okanagan Rail Trail. (Contributed)
Okanagan Rail Trail to be captured by artists