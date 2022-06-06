Volunteers tidy Coldstream FSR trails

King Edward Lake trails have garbage and messes removed as part of B.C. Trails Day

Members of the Vernon ATV Club, Four Wheel Drive Association of B.C. and the Okanagan Forest Task Force spent a good part of Saturday, June 4, cleaning up the trails on the King Edward Lake Forest Service Road east of Coldstream for B.C. Trails Day. (Facebook photo)

It’s their way of giving back to the community.

It’s just a shame they have to do it.

Volunteer members of the Four Wheel Drive Association of B.C., the Vernon ATV Club and Okanagan Forest Task Force were out Saturday, June 4, helping to clean up the King Edward Lake (King Eddy) Forest Service Road east of Coldstream as part of their commitment to B.C. Trails Day.

The popular FSR sees all kinds of people enjoying outdoor recreation year-round but, unfortunately, a lot of mess is left behind.

(Video courtesy of Mike Tishken/Facebook)

“A big thanks to all that made it out for King Eddy clean up,” wrote volunteer Mike Tishken on his Facebook page. “Had a great day; made huge progress on making the backcountry a better place.”

The three organizations spent the better part of the day cleaning up King Eddy’s trails and known dumpsites, then enjoyed a big barbecue when it was over.

“OFTF has a strong reputation for performing cleanups and catching people dumping in the forest, and 4WDABC is an organization like our own that educates users on how to recreate responsibly in the backcountry,” said Clint Ingham from the Vernon ATV Club.

Led by the Outdoor Recreation Council of B.C., with partner agencies and community organizations, B.C. Trails Day is an opportunity to celebrate and steward B.C.’s trails, educate about responsible recreation and help more British Columbians enjoy trails and outdoor spaces.

The North Okanagan Cycling Society hosted a how-to-build-trails seminar, then were scheduled to go out and build an extension to the Hammered Cow Trail at Silver Star Provincial Park.

In Spallumcheen, the Armstrong Spallumcheen Trails Society and the Friends of Rose Swanson Ecosystem Society invited people to a pair of events on Mt. Rose Swanson: a Three Peak Circuit Hike and a Virtual Scavenger Hunt.

