Area where fire is located. (BC Wildfire)

Wildfire sparks near Armstrong

The fire was reported late Monday night

A spot fire ignited Monday evening on the hillside above the McLeod subdivision after lightning sparked in the area. However, the cause of the fire is not yet known and is under investigation.

BC Wildfire is reporting the blaze to be 0.009 hectares in size.

Identified as the Kendry Creek blaze, the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department is assessing the situation alongside BC Wildfire to determine the best plan of attack.

There are no current evacuation orders or alerts associated with this incident.

For those looking to prepare properties including, farm areas and homes from wildfire threat, visit https://www.spallumcheentwp.bc.ca>Departments>Emergency- Information.

For more information contact: mail@spallumcheentwp.bc.ca.

READ MORE: Possible sweet relief as rain falls in Okanagan

