The Remembrance Day ceremony at the Vernon Cenotaph was limited Nov. 11 but still saw hundreds of people line the streets and come to lay a poppy and pay their respects. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

The Remembrance Day ceremony at the Vernon Cenotaph was limited Nov. 11 but still saw hundreds of people line the streets and come to lay a poppy and pay their respects. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

LETTER: Vernon man remembers war debt

‘We didn’t have these taxes before the First World War’

When you were remembering on Nov. 11, did you remember – you, your family, your friends, your neighbours – that soldiers do not start wars?

Politicians and religious groups start wars.

Did you remember the millions of people – soldiers, civilians, innocent children – who died in wars that were not necessary and no one won?

Did you remember the money we spent out of our taxes to finance the wars and incurred a debt that we will probably never pay off?

We didn’t have these taxes before the First World War.

Barrie McLean

READ MORE: VIDEO: Vernon remembers

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Vernon veterans

@VernonNews
letters@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the EditorRemembrance Day

Previous story
Wild Sky Sisters: Sagittarius Season, where transformation meets exploration

Just Posted

Vernon Kokanee Swim Club member Julia Brander performs an open turn at the club’s invitational swim meet in Vernon. (Contributed)
Vernon Kokanee back in the swim

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The oldest living dog is 21-years-old

The Remembrance Day ceremony at Vernon's Cenotaph Park was limited but still drew crowds on the streets. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
LETTER: Vernon man remembers war debt

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 97A north of Vernon Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. (DriveBC photo)
Highway 97A north of Vernon closed due to vehicle incident