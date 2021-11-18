LETTER: Vernon man remembers war debt

When you were remembering on Nov. 11, did you remember – you, your family, your friends, your neighbours – that soldiers do not start wars?
Politicians and religious groups start wars.
Did you remember the millions of people – soldiers, civilians, innocent children – who died in wars that were not necessary and no one won?
Did you remember the money we spent out of our taxes to finance the wars and incurred a debt that we will probably never pay off?
We didn’t have these taxes before the First World War.
Barrie McLean
