Fulton ambushes Blue Wave

The Fulton Maroons ambushed the Westsyde Blue Wave of Kamloops 43-0 in Interior Junior Varsity Football League play Wednesday afternoon at Grahame Park.

The game was largely controlled by the Maroons ground attack but the opening drive was capped by a 23-yard touchdown pass from Colby Eisenhauer to Reyann Siddique. Eisenhauer played very well all day and completed another touchdown pass later in the second quarter to Van Kozak for a 40-yard catch and run.

Eisenhauer was 6-for-10 with 111 yards passing and two touchdowns. He also had a three-yard rushing touchdown, converted 4-of-6 extra points and kicked one field goal on two attempts.

Other key performers were running back Dylan Wapple, who amassed 52 yards rushing, including a 20-yard touchdown with a powerful run up the middle, and Oakley Athey, with four carries for 35 yards, including a 25 yard-TD gallop.

Siddique also had an excellent game with 48 yards rushing on five carries. He made three catches for 48 yards and took some snaps at quarterback. Van Kozak hauled in three passes for 63 yards and a TD.

Fulton’s last touchdown was scored by Elijah Van De Vosse on a 58-yard interception return.

The Maroons defence were also dominant shutting out Westsyde. Fulton was led by linebacker Quaid Willett with 10 tackles and Wapple with four.

The Maroons take on cross-town rival Vernon Secondary Panthers Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Grahame Park.

