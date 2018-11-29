Hockeyville spirit alive and thriving in Lumby

It’s been more than two years since the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings descended upon the North Okanagan.

The two teams went head to head at Kal Tire Place Oct. 2, 2016, as a result of the Village of Lumby’s Kraft Hockeyville victory earlier that year. However, that community hockey spirit remains alive and well as planning for the Dec. 8 Spirit of Bradley Haslam Memorial Hockey Day is underway.

“The spirit of Bradley Haslam Hockey Day is inviting 19-plus players for games (that) will be played for 12-hours with funds raised going back to the community and honouring those who loved Lumby, hockey and their hockey community,” said supporter and Kraft Hockeyville champion Angie Clowry.

Related: Lumby wins Kraft Hockeyville

Related: Lumby Hockeyville game ticket winners announced

Slated for a full day of hockey action, the fundraising fun begins at 8 a.m. and runs until 10 p.m. at the Pat Duke Memorial Arena. Games are two-20 minute run time periods with players split into three teams. Participants must be at least 19-years-old. There is no limit on the number of participants.

Players are encouraged to raise or donate $150 for the memorial hockey day. Donations will be made to Threads of Life, which provides family support for workplace tragedy; the cardiac unit at Vernon Jubilee Hospital in memory of Peter Catt and Norm Roine and the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Donations for the silent auction table are also sought.

Anyone interested in donating, playing or volunteer is asked to email Kevin Porteous of Lumby Minor Hockey at kevin_porteous@kaltire.com.

@VernonNews

parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.