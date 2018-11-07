Kalamalka Lakers lock up North Zone crown

Jessica Grages of the Kalamalka Secondary Lakers spikes the ball towards the Charles Bloom Timberwolves in the North Zone Senior AA Girls volleyball playoffs Tuesday at Kal Secondary. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

The Kalamalka Lakers were in a hurry to win the North Zone Senior AA Girls Volleyball playdowns Tuesday night at their home gym.

Maria Hansen’s crew reeled off straight-set victories over the Charles Bloom Timberwolves of Lumby (25-14, 25-10), Pleasant Valley Saints of Armstrong (25-15, 25-18) and the Fulton Maroons (25-15, 25-22).

Kal, Fulton and Pleasant Valley all qualified for the Okanagan Valley Championships, to be hosted Nov. 16-17, by the South Zone.

After a slow start against the Timberwolves, Kal eventually pulled away in the first set with a couple of deep service runs by Olivia Tymkiw and Sydney Fillion. Madison Fox was strong in the middle and from the service line. In the second set, Anna Rinn put the game out of reach with six straight points on her own. Elizabeth Hirschkorn also played some great back-row defence.

The match against Pleasant Valley also started with each team trading off points. Some key digs and hits by Jessica Grages, Fillion and strong serving from Hannah Miller helped secure Kal’s victory. The second set saw Tymkiw dominate from the attack line, assisted by setter Shaylee Hunter making it difficult on Armstrong’s defence.

The final match had Fulton and Kal battle for first place. The opening set was taken by Kal with great defence from right side Taylor Francks and libero Brookelyn Hill. Fulton would not give up easily, however, and took a 10-0 lead in the second behind Jacinda Heng’s serving and Emma Binns’ blocks.

“We also had a hard time defending against Paige Noakes’ hits and had to dig in and find a way,” said Hansen. “Georgia Elliott came up with several key blocks and hits midway through the match and Hunter finished the game with six straight points from the service line.”

Fulton took the second spot by sweeping Pleasant Valley 25-11, 25-19 and brushing back the Timberwolves 25-18, 25-13.

The Saints needed three sets to dispose of the Timberwolves, winning 24-26, 25-23, 15-10.

