The North Okanagan Knights Junior B hockey team gather for a team photo at Pleasant Valley Secondary School Wednesday night. (Photo Submitted)

Knights switch sports for charity

Trade hockey sticks for volleyballs to help food bank

The North Okanagan Knights Junior B hockey team participated in a charity volleyball game against the Pleasant Valley Secondary School senior girls team Wednesday night.

It was all for charity as the Knights dressed in pink and other bright colours for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The charity fundraising event is a local tradition with donations focused on the Armstrong Food Bank.

RELATED: North Okanagan Knight split Thanksgiving

RELATED: North Okanagan Knights weather storm

The Knights resume Kootenay International Junior Hockey League play Friday night (7:30) against the Summerland Heat at Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong.

Summerland is 9-6-1, while the Knights are 2-10. The Knights visit the Sicamous Eagles (5-7-2) Saturday night.

Most Read