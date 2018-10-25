Knights switch sports for charity

The North Okanagan Knights Junior B hockey team participated in a charity volleyball game against the Pleasant Valley Secondary School senior girls team Wednesday night.
It was all for charity as the Knights dressed in pink and other bright colours for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The charity fundraising event is a local tradition with donations focused on the Armstrong Food Bank.
The Knights resume Kootenay International Junior Hockey League play Friday night (7:30) against the Summerland Heat at Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong.
Summerland is 9-6-1, while the Knights are 2-10. The Knights visit the Sicamous Eagles (5-7-2) Saturday night.
@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.