Armstrong’s Deb McLaughlin and Diane Mouncey won the 2020 B.C. Stick Curling Championships in Vernon from Dec. 14-15, going undefeated in the tournament. (Photo: Curl B.C.)

Local teams win B.C. Stick Curling Championships in Vernon

The competitions took place at the Vernon Curling Club Dec. 14-15

The 2020 B.C. Stick Curling Championships were held in Vernon last weekend, and teams from Vernon and Armstrong delivered big.

The tournament featured open and women’s competition at the Vernon Curling Club on Dec. 14 and 15. This version of curling is played by two people throwing with a stick instead of the traditional sliding delivery.

It was the inaugural year of the Women’s Stick Curling Championships, and Armstrong’s Deb McLaughlin and Diane Mouncey went undefeated to become the first female stick champions in B.C.

The open event saw hometown duo Cliff Bryanton and Blaine Olsen sweep their way to the champion spot, going undefeated in the playoffs after suffering only one loss beforehand.

The champions won more than just bragging rights; each winning team earned a berth to nationals at the Highland Curling Club in Regina from April 6-9, 2020.

Teams from Enderby, Abbotsford, Salmon Arm, Kelowna, Creston and Comox Valley also took part in last weekend’s championships.

Vernon’s Alan Wer and Jack Prokopetz placed second in the open event, which featured teams of men as well as mixed teams.

Armstrong’s Sheron Sears and Carol Heinrichs placed second after falling 4-1 to fellow Armstrong Curling Club members McLaughlin/Mouncey in the final.

