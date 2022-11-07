Pro wrestling returns to Enderby

Professional wrestling is making a return to Enderby.

Big West Wrestling is set to debut in Enderby on Saturday, Nov. 19, bringing indie wrestling to the legendary Enderby Drill Hall for the first time since 2016.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Promoter Marty (Sugar) Solotki said the promotion that had used the venue previously was banned from the hall for excessive bloodletting in their annual “death-match” events, but his Big West Wrestling focuses on a more family-friendly environment.

“Hardcore wrestling is great and all, and there’s still a rare time and place that blood can add drama to professional wrestling,” said Solotki, Big West co-founder. “But it’s something that should be used sparingly.”

Solotki pointed out that with the propensity of blood-borne illnesses at an all-time high, such situations just don’t make a lot of sense on a regular basis.

“Big West Wrestling is about family-friendly fun,” he said. “The live theatre aspect of professional wrestling is almost like a very hard-hitting evening at the Improv. Kids can cheer and boo and see the results of their noise-making when a wrestler responds in kind.”

The Enderby show on Nov. 19 will feature a Grapple Bowl Battle Royale, an eight-person Okanagan Cup tournament, and an Internet Title match.

Advance tickets are only $10 and available at Enderby Lordco, or online via Eventbrite. Tickets will be $13 at the door.

