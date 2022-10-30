Squash program honours Vernon man’s legacy

The Roster Sports Club in Vernon is pleased to again help host the Rob LeNoury Memorial Squash Program, which introduces the court sport to eight kids aged 8-14. (Contributed)



The Rob LeNoury Memorial Squash Program has again partnered with the North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society (NOYFSS) to introduce eight kids ages 8–14 to the game of squash at The Roster Sports Club.

A gentle giant with a big smile, Rob LeNoury was a regular at the squash club since moving to Vernon in 2003. His passing in April 2020 left a hole in the hearts of his family, friends and the squash community, but his love for the game and for youth development lives on through the memorial program that honours his passion for squash.

A former competitive squash player, LeNoury was passionate about all sports as a player, fan, and father. He loved nothing more than to watch his son Michael compete and would drive anywhere to cheer him on.

LeNoury also worked for NOYFSS in the family services division for 14 years, coaching and mentoring children and their parents.

“Rob felt that sports were important in the development of kids, both physically and mentally,” said his wife Katrina LeNoury. “We are now entering the third year of this program and we’re thrilled The Roster has once again given us an opportunity for local youth to enjoy a sports activity that they may not have otherwise been able to. We’ve seen kids who have been positively impacted by this experience and I know Rob would have been so proud of the program that we’ve created.”

NOYFSS offers a range of programs that strengthen the healthy development of children, youth and families. Programs are delivered through community-based outreach, skill-building and educational groups and residential services.

NOYFSS serves more than 1,200 families per year.

“It’s been proven that sports play a big role in supporting the healthy development of youth,” said Dean Francks, executive director of NOYFSS. “The Rob LeNoury Memorial Squash Program is continuing to benefit youth by not only promoting physical health and exercise but also in areas such as self-confidence, teamwork and community engagement.”

The Roster squash pro Pete Trafford said he was thrilled to be working with NOYFSS and the LeNoury family on this program in memory of LeNoury.

“This program will help youth who otherwise may not have opportunity to participate, experience the great game of squash. I’m proud to be part of Rob’s legacy,” Trafford said.

To date, funds for the memorial program have been provided by family and subsidized by The Roster. Anyone who is interested in contributing to the program in LeNoury’s memory can do so by contacting NOYFSS or donating online at https://noyfss.org/about-us/get-involved/.

Brendan Shykora

VernonYouth protection