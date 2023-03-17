Vernon bowlers double their fun at zone finals

Two Vernon teams from Lincoln Lanes are off to the B.C. Youth Doubles Championships April 1 in Vancouver.
Lincoln Lanes hosted teams from Vernon, Kamloops, Chase and Nanaimo (participated virtually by phone hook-up) in the three-game, pins over average tournament.
The top two teams from each division advanced to the provincials.
Alex Kazimer and Charlee Buckley, coached by Kara Kazimer, placed first in the seniors (15-19 year olds) division. They were 278 pins over their combined averages.
Kazimer, at one point, rolled eight strikes in a row and finished with a 380 game.
In the bantams division (eight to 10 year olds), Vernon’s Trentyn Birmingham and Axl Rachwalski placed second with 154 pins over their combined averages.
The duo, coached by Trevor Rachwalski, finished just two pins behind a team from Village Lanes in Chase.
@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.