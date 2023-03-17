Vernon’s Alex Kazimer (left) and Charlee Buckley from Lincoln Lanes won the Seniors Division of the Youth Doubles Bowling Zone Finals at their home lanes. The duo now advances to the provincial finals April 1 in Vancouver. (Facebook photo)

Vernon’s Alex Kazimer (left) and Charlee Buckley from Lincoln Lanes won the Seniors Division of the Youth Doubles Bowling Zone Finals at their home lanes. The duo now advances to the provincial finals April 1 in Vancouver. (Facebook photo)

Vernon bowlers double their fun at zone finals

Two teams from Lincoln Lanes qualify for B.C. Youth Doubles Championships April 1 in Vancouver

Two Vernon teams from Lincoln Lanes are off to the B.C. Youth Doubles Championships April 1 in Vancouver.

Lincoln Lanes hosted teams from Vernon, Kamloops, Chase and Nanaimo (participated virtually by phone hook-up) in the three-game, pins over average tournament.

The top two teams from each division advanced to the provincials.

Alex Kazimer and Charlee Buckley, coached by Kara Kazimer, placed first in the seniors (15-19 year olds) division. They were 278 pins over their combined averages.

A duo from Nanaimo’s Brechin Lanes place second at 207 pins over their average.

Kazimer, at one point, rolled eight strikes in a row and finished with a 380 game.

In the bantams division (eight to 10 year olds), Vernon’s Trentyn Birmingham and Axl Rachwalski placed second with 154 pins over their combined averages.

The duo, coached by Trevor Rachwalski, finished just two pins behind a team from Village Lanes in Chase.

READ MORE: Vernon bowling teammates choose cash over sand

READ MORE: Vernon bowlers off to Youth Doubles zone finals

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Girls bowlingLocal SportsVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon to bid on national women’s hockey event
Next story
U15 girls hockey team in Salmon Arm takes support for teammate to next level

Just Posted

Kelli Rose holds a photo of her daughter Tiffany, and her dog Lily. Tiffany died in 2005, leading Rose to The Compassionate Friends in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Compassion continues for grieving Vernon parents

Nathan Mayrhofer of Vernon was killed in 2010 and dismembered by a friend, who was not found criminally responsible. (Contributed)
Victim’s family fearful of Vernon suspect following latest charges

Vernon’s Alex Kazimer (left) and Charlee Buckley from Lincoln Lanes won the Seniors Division of the Youth Doubles Bowling Zone Finals at their home lanes. The duo now advances to the provincial finals April 1 in Vancouver. (Facebook photo)
Vernon bowlers double their fun at zone finals

Vernon’s Elena Gaskill, Beijing Olympian in 2022, will join four-time NFL Super Bowl winner Rob Gronkowski at a dinner fundraiser in Vancouver March 28. (Contributed)
Vernon Olympian raising funds with Super Bowl winner Gronk

Pop-up banner image