Vernon bowling teammates choose cash over sand

They picked cash, rather than a trip.
And they picked apart the competition.
Serena Yatkowsky and Keith Hoggard from Lincoln Lanes captured first in the provincial finals of the Hawaiian Pick-A-Partner bowling tournament in Port Coquitlam Feb. 25 and 26. Poco Lanes hosted 15 doubles teams in the B.C. finals of the five games, pins over average tournament.
Yatkowsky and Hoggard finished 393 pins over average, 51 pins higher than the runners-up from Canyon Lanes and Boston Bar Bowl in the Fraser Valley.
Hoggard had games of 281, 307, 310, 238, and 306 to bowl 357 pins over his 217 average.
Yatkowsky rolled games of 165, 133, 116, 135, and 112 to finish 36 pins over her 125 average.
As the tournament winners, Yatkowsky and Hoggard had a choice between a trip for two to Hawaii or $1,500 each in cash. Both bowlers chose the money.
