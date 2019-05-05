Vernon brewery baseball league shows parity

The Okanagan Spring Baseball League crown will be hotly contested this season, as all three teams emerged from Week 2 sporting equal 2-2 records.

The Okanagan Spring Brewers picked up their first win of the season by a convincing 12-2 score over the Pabst Blue Ribbons. David Scherle ripped his first hit in the OSBL to kickstart a two-out, eight-run rally in the fourth, while Eric Marceau drove in three runs and Marius Szwed picked up his first RBI of the season. Ashton Kodiak and Peter Ortman combined to drive in the Ribbons’ two runs.

The Brewers got revenge on the Sleeman Pirates with an 8-0 victory. Brenden Bergen and Tyler Pentland teamed up to decimate the Pirates at the plate, striking out an incredible 16 hitters en route to the shutout. Shelbey Hartwig drove in two runs for the Brewers, while Josiah Vanderham reached base twice. Dan Braddick and Rodger Sewell both collected hits for the Pirates.

The weekend wrapped up with the Blue Ribbons rebounding with an 11-4 win over the Pirates. Jason Nazar pitched six strong innings for the victory, while Jason Webster went 3-for-4 and Bruce Jones strung together a pair of hits. Jonathan Graham reached and scored twice for the Pirates, and Sewell chipped in again with two hits and a stolen base.

It’s not too late to join the OSBL! Anyone interested in playing the remainder of the season should contact vernonmensbaseball@hotmail.com. All skill levels are welcome.



