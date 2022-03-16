Vernon kids score support from BCHL, Shaw

Vernon Vipers choose Kalamalka Starfish Society as charity of its choice to receive help from fans

The Vernon Vipers, B.C. Hockey League and Shaw Communications have teamed up to help local charities in each Canadian member city. The Vipers have selected the Kalamalka Starfish Society’s backpack program to help local kids. Fans can text to donate $10 to the charity with all donations to eligible charities up to $3,000 matched by Shaw. (Morning Star file photo)

Shaw Communications and the B.C. Hockey League are committed to supporting its member communities, so the two are making it easy to support local charities that are making a difference for children and youth in those communities.

In partnership with Shaw, all 17 Canadian BCHL teams have partnered up with a local charity of their choice to raise funds that will support children and youth in their community. Shaw, the BCHL and the 17 participating teams are inviting residents to text to donate $10 to support a local charity making our communities brighter.

Shaw will match all text-to-donate contributions dollar-for-dollar, doubling the amount raised for each local charity to a maximum of $3,000 per charity for eligible charities only until May 31.

The Vernon Vipers have teamed up with the Kalamalka Starfish Society.

Text VERKIDS to 41010 with your donation.

The Kalamalka Starfish Society provides children in Vernon, Lavington and Lumby with a supply of healthy food and snacks for the weekends.

The Starfish packs are an initiative of Kalamalka Rotary.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers hunt down Bucks in shootout

READ MORE: Vernon backpack program gets financial boost

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BCHLVernon Vipers