Vernon’s Jack Screen (third from left) finished 46th representing Canada at the World University Triathlon championships in Brazil. Screen is a humanities major at the University of Victoria. (Contributed)

Vernon’s Jack Screen (third from left) finished 46th representing Canada at the World University Triathlon championships in Brazil. Screen is a humanities major at the University of Victoria. (Contributed)

Vernon triathlete finishes top-50 at World University event

Jack Screen, representing Canada, places 46th in Brazil

Vernon’s Jack Screen, the youngest member of Canada’s eight-member team at the World University Triathlon Championships in Maceio, Brazil, placed 46th overall in the men’s race.

The University of Victoria humanities major finished the swim, cycling and running course in 1 hour 2 minutes and 40 seconds.

The only other Canadian man participating was Leo Roy from Nicolet, Qué., who was 21st overall in 56:19.

Brazil’s Antonio Bravo Neto won the men’s race with a time of 53:35, edging out Darr Smith from the United States at the line. Switzerland’s Fabian Meeusen finished four seconds back in the bronze-medal position at 53:39.

Canada’s Kamille Larocque came up just short in her charge to the podium, finishing fourth in the women’s race.

Larocque, a second-year business student from Gatineau, Qué., was steady throughout the swim, bike and run of the sprint distance format, clocking a time of 1:00:15.

“I am really proud of my race today I was able to do a great swim which got me into the first pack, and then I worked hard on the bike with a great bike group and finally, I gave it all on the run course,” said the 22-year-old Larocque, who is the reigning U23 national champion.

The Canadian finished just 10 seconds off the podium pace. Germany’s Celine Kaiser was first across the line in a time of 59:24. Italy’s Asia Mercatelli was next best at 59:29 followed by Poland’s Magdalena Sudak in the bronze medal position at 1:00:05.

Four other Canadian student-athletes hit the start line in the field of 40 women. Colette Reimer, a third-year Victoria Vikes student and teammate of Screen, was solid in 13th place. Reimer, a triple gold medallist at the Canada Summer Games last month, posted a time of 1:01:31.

Other Canadian women’s results included: Alexandrine Coursol (St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.) who attends Arizona State University, finishing 24th at 1:04:13; Nataliia Kolesova (originally from Dnipro, UKR) and now enrolled at the University of Regina, placing 28th at 1:05:00; and Raphaëlle Rivard (Drummondville, Que.) of Université de Sherbrooke, in 39th spot with a time of 1:11:47. Laval University’s Claudie Simard (Saguenay, Que.) did not start.

READ MORE: Vernon triathlete off to World University championships

READ MORE: PHOTOS: North Okanagan runners separated by one second


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

College AthleticsLocal SportsUVic VikesVernonWorld

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Russ who? Seattle Seahawks survive Wilson’s return, top Broncos 17-16

Just Posted

Vernon’s Jack Screen (third from left) finished 46th representing Canada at the World University Triathlon championships in Brazil. Screen is a humanities major at the University of Victoria. (Contributed)
Vernon triathlete finishes top-50 at World University event

Noah Macleod, owner of Local Losers in downtown Vernon, is nominated for Young Entrepreneur of the Year in the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards. (Morning Star file photo)
More than 300 Greater Vernon businesses nominated for excellence

Vernon’s Kaden Doughty has been selected in the sixth round of the 2022 National Lacrosse League draft by the Calgary Roughnecks. (Langley Events Centre photo)
Calgary Roughnecks high on Vernon lacrosse player

Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre delivers a speech after he was announced as the winner of the Conservative Party of Canada leadership vote, in Ottawa, on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Okanagan-Shuswap MPs pleased with Poilievre win