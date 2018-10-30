Vernon Voltage amp up offence

The Vernon Voltage amped up their offence in a pair of Thompson Okanagan U14B ringette league victories.

Brianna Visser and Lauren Cooke each registered hat tricks as the Voltage iced host Westside 11-0 Saturday morning at Royal LePage Place. Allie Petty and Sam Shaw each rang up deuces, while Sierra Fernley scored once in support of Alecia Hughes.

Visser scored three times as the Voltage stopped Kelowna 7-3 Saturday afternoon in West Kelowna.

Cooke, with a pair, and singles by Petty and Fernley, completed the Voltage attack. Sabrina Kennedy pocketed two assists.

Meanwhile, the visiting Vernon Lightning jolted the Kelowna Ice Dragons 12-2 in Under 12 division play.

Theryn Petty and Claire Penner each had hat tricks, while Abby Mahortoff and Cali Fossum each connected twice and singles came from Kate Holmes and Rory Lang. Mara Corbett-Read and Lucia Manton both chipped in with several helpers in support of a solid Kassidy Peterson.

