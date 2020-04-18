Vernon musicians share ‘special quarantine edition’ of Take On Me

Scott Cyr and Cole Davis produced the cover remotely while in self-isolation

Vernon musicians Scott Cyr and Cole Davis collaborated on a cover of a-ha’s Take On Me from self-isolation April 14, 2020. (YouTube image)

A pair of Vernon musicians haven’t let self-isolation stop them from taking on an 80s classic.

Scott Cyr and Cole Davis can’t jam out in the same space due to COVID-19. Instead, the two friends managed a remote collaboration. Cyr shared their cover of a-ha’s famous 1984 tune, Take On Me, to YouTube on April 14.

“With the quarantine making it difficult or impossible to make music together, we decided to collaborate via the internet and put together a fun cover song,” said Cyr.

Davis can be seen playing four different instruments on as many split screens while Cyr, strumming guitar, reaches for the song’s patented sky-high vocal notes.

More music by Scott Cyr can be found on his YouTube channel. Cole’s new single, Sister’s Friend, is available here.

READ MORE: Outdoor concert gets Vernon seniors dancing in the parking lot

WATCH: Coldstream producer treats neighbours to live music from safe distance

Brendan Shykora

CoronavirusMusic