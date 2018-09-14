Kenya Reverend distributes art globally, visits Vernon

Rev. Connie Phelps (3rd from left) with some of her students at the Kenyan Centre for Spiritual Living. (Photo contributed)

Reverend Connie Phelps plans to visit Vernon Wednesday for a meet-and-greet and an evening presentation about her involvement and work in Kenya.

Related: Bookstore, and more, opens in downtown Vernon

Related: Art sale feeds the hungry

Phelps work involves helping foster local African artisans who make lovely original carvings and various authentic crafts. She has arranged for distribution of the art internationally. This includes Vernon’s Thé Essence: More Than a Bookstore.

On Wednesday, Sept. 19 from 1 -4 p.m. she will be at Thé Essence — located at 2908-30th Ave — to meet all interested members of the community and to chat about her work in Nairobi and share the stories behind the artisans who make the arts and crafts displayed.

Phelps’ main focus is running the Centre for Spiritual Living in Nairobi and teaching Science of Mind classes to keen and dedicated African students. She is also involved with the Briton SoM School, located in one of the largest slums on the African continent.

Her evening presentation on Wed, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. will take place at the Vernon Centre for Spiritual Living — located at 2913 – 29th Ave. — will include a fascinating account of her life in Kenya and her work with the African people. She will also touch on opportunities for volunteerism while visiting there.

Related: Vernon’s Alexis Park Church welcomes new pastor

Related: Kenya medics union officials jailed for not ending strike

Related: 7 endangered rhinos dead in Kenya relocation bid: Official

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.