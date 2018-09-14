Rev. Connie Phelps (3rd from left) with some of her students at the Kenyan Centre for Spiritual Living. (Photo contributed)

Kenya Reverend distributes art globally, visits Vernon

Reverend Phelps visits Vernon’s Thé Essence: More Than a Bookstore next Wednesday.

Reverend Connie Phelps plans to visit Vernon Wednesday for a meet-and-greet and an evening presentation about her involvement and work in Kenya.

Related: Bookstore, and more, opens in downtown Vernon

Related: Art sale feeds the hungry

Phelps work involves helping foster local African artisans who make lovely original carvings and various authentic crafts. She has arranged for distribution of the art internationally. This includes Vernon’s Thé Essence: More Than a Bookstore.

On Wednesday, Sept. 19 from 1 -4 p.m. she will be at Thé Essence — located at 2908-30th Ave — to meet all interested members of the community and to chat about her work in Nairobi and share the stories behind the artisans who make the arts and crafts displayed.

Phelps’ main focus is running the Centre for Spiritual Living in Nairobi and teaching Science of Mind classes to keen and dedicated African students. She is also involved with the Briton SoM School, located in one of the largest slums on the African continent.

Her evening presentation on Wed, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. will take place at the Vernon Centre for Spiritual Living — located at 2913 – 29th Ave. — will include a fascinating account of her life in Kenya and her work with the African people. She will also touch on opportunities for volunteerism while visiting there.

Related: Vernon’s Alexis Park Church welcomes new pastor

Related: Kenya medics union officials jailed for not ending strike

Related: 7 endangered rhinos dead in Kenya relocation bid: Official

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Rev. Connie Phelps (left) from Nairobi coaches Kenyan students Benny, Muthoni, and Lameck at their Centre for Spiritual Living (Photo contributed)

Previous story
Vernon Mosaic River to be unveiled

Just Posted

Vernon Mosaic River to be unveiled

Artist Gabrielle Strong wanted to created a community-centric piece that paid homage to the environment and history.

Vernon cashspeil features world-class squads

Headlining the women’s field is 2018 Olympic bronze medalist Satsuki Fujisawa of Japan.

Rethinking how to care for B.C. seniors

B.C. Care Providers Association advocates ‘care hub’ services model

Armstrong mayor recognized for service

Chris Pieper given special award at UBCM convention in Whistler

North Okanagan municipal election nomination deadline is today

Those running for mayor, council, regional district and school board have til 4 p.m. to file papers

Premier calls for ideas for protecting against B.C. floods, wildfires

John Horgan promotes voting reform to B.C. municipal leaders

Cancer returns to young B.C. girl with a vengeance

Shuswap family is grateful a drug geneticists believe could help will be made available

Skull found on Yukon trail ID’d as missing B.C. man 9 years later

Terry Fai Vong would have been 41 years old when his remains were found in Whitehorse

Mortgage stress test losing impact on B.C. housing sales: BCREA

Housing sales have been increasing each month since June across British Columbia cities

Murder suspect in B.C. girl’s death appears in packed courtroom

Ibrahim Ali spoke quietly with an Arabic interpreter and did not address the court

Monster typhoon slams into northeastern Philippines

More than 5 million people are at risk from the storm, with anticipated gusts

Whippet show sure to deliver speed, excitement, in Lavington

The Whippet Club of British Columbia is holding two CKC Lure Field Trails on Sept. 22 and 23.

Surrogate dogs help nurse 20 orphan puppies for B.C. humane society

11 young golden retrievers have found new temporary homes in Mill Bay and Shawnigan

B.C. cities vote to keep plastics out of oceans, nix single-use items

Motions from Vancouver and Port Alberni on the floor

Most Read