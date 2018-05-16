Lumby flood threat on high

Fears rise in Lumby as 20-40 millimetres of rain forecast for Okanagan

Water is spilling over creek banks and bridges in Lumby, including one on a private driveway behind the industrial park. (Submitted Photo)

Flood fears are rising in Lumby with 20 to 40 millimetres of rain in the forecast.

Bessette Creek was already flowing across Whitevale Road Wednesday morning.

One Highway Crescent resident also woke up to discover water in the basement of their home near the Blue Ox.

Water is spilling over creek banks and bridges, including one on a private driveway behind the industrial park.

The Village of Lumby activated its Emergency Operations Centre last week and placed a number of properties on evacuation alert.

Meanwhile, the Duteau Treatment Plant has overflowed, causing creek levels in Lumby to rise.

