A two-car crash occurred outside of Butcher Boys at the intersection of Silver Star Road and Pleasant Valley Road, shortly before noon on Friday. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

No injuries at car crash in front of Butcher Boys

It’s at least the second vehicle accident this September at the intersection

There were no injuries in a car accident that drew police and fire services to the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Silver Star Road.

The two vehicle crash occurred around noon on Friday outside of Butcher Boys. It’s the second time the intersection has seen a crash in the past two weeks.

For one of the drivers, the crash is an unwelcome birthday present.

“I don’t celebrate my birthdays anymore … I was just going home to relax,” said Shawn, the driver of the vehicle that was heading West down the hill of Silver Star Road when the other vehicle – a red Honda truck – turned left to go down Pleasant Valley Road.

The Honda got the worst of the crash, suffering significant damage to the left side.

