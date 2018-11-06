Tool thefts continue throughout the North Okanagan

“Incidents such as this are very disheartening for local business owners who rely on these tools to provide trades to the community.”

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating a break and enter where thousands of dollars worth of industrial tools were stolen from a local business.

On Nov. 5, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a break and enter to a local business in the 200 block of 18th Ave in Vernon. The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between 4- 6 a.m. The suspect(s) were able to gain entry through a fence where utility trailers became the main target and sustained significant damage. This caused a loss of approximately $10,000 in industrial tools for the business.

“Incidents such as this are very disheartening for local business owners who rely on these tools to provide trades to the community,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “The RCMP is now focused on the investigations revolving around the recent spike in tool thefts, however, are appealing to the public for any information regarding the sale of stolen tools or information regarding the thefts themselves.”

Tools stolen in this particular incident include numerous drills, saws and levels that are from the Makita, Milwaukee and Dewalt brands.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP also want to remind citizens that if you’re offered the opportunity to purchase new tools at discounted rates from individuals, rather than from a legitimate business, you are likely dealing with stolen property. It is a crime to purchase an item if you believe it is stolen property. Buying stolen property rewards criminal activity and contributes to increased property theft and related crimes including stolen vehicles, drugs, weapons and violent crimes.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or recent thefts is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

