Tool thefts continue throughout the North Okanagan

“Incidents such as this are very disheartening for local business owners who rely on these tools to provide trades to the community.”

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating a break and enter where thousands of dollars worth of industrial tools were stolen from a local business.

On Nov. 5, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a break and enter to a local business in the 200 block of 18th Ave in Vernon. The incident is believed to have occurred sometime between 4- 6 a.m. The suspect(s) were able to gain entry through a fence where utility trailers became the main target and sustained significant damage. This caused a loss of approximately $10,000 in industrial tools for the business.

Related: Neighbours angry at slow RCMP response to violent Vernon party

Related: RCMP arrest suspected thief in Vernon

“Incidents such as this are very disheartening for local business owners who rely on these tools to provide trades to the community,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “The RCMP is now focused on the investigations revolving around the recent spike in tool thefts, however, are appealing to the public for any information regarding the sale of stolen tools or information regarding the thefts themselves.”

Tools stolen in this particular incident include numerous drills, saws and levels that are from the Makita, Milwaukee and Dewalt brands.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP also want to remind citizens that if you’re offered the opportunity to purchase new tools at discounted rates from individuals, rather than from a legitimate business, you are likely dealing with stolen property. It is a crime to purchase an item if you believe it is stolen property. Buying stolen property rewards criminal activity and contributes to increased property theft and related crimes including stolen vehicles, drugs, weapons and violent crimes.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or recent thefts is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Related: Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP’s weekly wanted

Related: RCMP make drug bust at Vernon home

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. hockey fraudster sentenced to time served

Just Posted

North Okanagan man teams up with disaster response group

Dave Thorpe and Team Rubicon Canada complete deployment to Burns Lake for wildfire relief

97-year-old Vernon veteran proudly displays 100-year-old Union Jack

Roy Shopland inherited the flag his mom brought to Canada when she emigrated from England in 1918.

Tool thefts continue throughout the North Okanagan

“Incidents such as this are very disheartening for local business owners who rely on these tools to provide trades to the community.”

Vernon care home receives provincial cash

Creekside Landing pockets $20,000 from province to purchase new safety equipment

North Okanagan municipalities swear in councils

Mayors get right to work in North Okanagan, making committee appointments

Cigar-shaped interstellar object could be alien probe: Harvard

Astronomers say ‘Oumuamua’ is unlikely to be an asteroid or comet

Vernon cat loves paddleboarding

Cat owner JD Batbatan hopes his videos inspire people to get outside and enjoy the beauty of the Okanagan.

B.C. hockey fraudster sentenced to time served

Loren Reagan stole money from a hockey association and the parents of bantam-age hockey players

Ghostriders trip up Knights

Kootenay International Junior Hockey League play

UBC Okanagan provides alcohol and drug counselling

The therapy is now available at the UBC Okanagan clinic

Buyers could take the reins in B.C.’s hot housing market: CMHC

Government policy and natural market cycles are slowly cooling down real estate

North Zone Kings go big

Rep hockey weekend roundup

Korol drains 24 for UBCO Heat

Bobcats sweep Canada West twinbill

Suspect in Kamloops shootout with Mounties expected to enter pleas

Shane Caron faces numerous charges, including four counts of attempted murder.

Most Read