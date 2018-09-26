KTM Adventure Rally comes to SilverStar this week

As one of six countries in the world chosen to host this race in 2018, this will be the second Canadian Adventure Rally in Canada.

A rally racer’s dream come true, the Canadian edition of the KTM Adventure Rally comes to SilverStar Mountain Resort this weekend.

As one of six countries in the world chosen to host this race in 2018, this will be the second annual Canadian Adventure Rally in Canada. Riders and spectators are getting ready for an action-packed motorcycle rally located in Vernon this weekend.

“We are really happy to be back at Silverstar for the 2nd annual edition of the KTM Adventure Rally Canada,” said Claudie Lapointe of KTM Canada. “The staff, the food, the resort, the view and the trails are amazing and everybody agreed we had to come back for year two.”

Related: KTM Adventure Rally comes to SilverStar

Related: SilverStar Resort hosts motorcycle weekend

Tailored to suit all rider abilities from long distance adventure touring riders to off-road adventure riders, the event will consist of more than 200 motorcyclists. Teams of two or three take on the challenge of racing along an off-road course through the forest, across the Canadian Western Mountains and staying as close as possible to the total mileage. The race starts and ends at SilverStar.

Related: Vernon club hosts BMX Nationals

Related: Kids can hit the trails with the Vernon Off-Road Motorcycle Club

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.